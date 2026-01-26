Snow and dreaded politics#

Good morning. I am wiped out from the storm that just went through. Did a bunch of shoveling this morning, still have more to do. About two feet of snow, some drifts much higher. The snow is light, but it packs down from the weight of snow that falls on top, so shoveling is hard work. I have, as a kid, shoveled out more snow, as much as five feet, but we haven't had a storm like this in quite some time. And I remember how tired I'd get as a kid. These days, as a much older person, the exhaustion comes in sooner. Not being able to get out to the world quickly was a bit claustrophobia-inducing, and the politics haven't helped my overall feeling of dread. Wondering if I should be working so constantly on a project that doesn't seem too appreciated. Wondering if I'm not doing the same thing I've been doing for the last X years, working for our online freedom, only to learn people don't really want it. I think about this a lot. #
And you gotta wonder what the NYT is thinking when the refer to the murder of two law-abiding American citizens as #
Last update: Monday January 26, 2026; 10:40 AM EST.
