Notes for FediForum meetup#

The FediForum home page says "the Open Social Web still has only a tiny fraction of the users of the closed social media platforms, and growing that number significantly has turned out harder than expected." This is the premise of their next conference, on March 2, a little over a month from now. #
Twitter beat RSS because it was so damned hard to subscribe to a feed in RSS, and with Twitter it was a single click. Mastodon has the same problem. You might want to think of coming up with a Mastodon Lite that trades off some of the decentralization for ease of use. Not sure how that would work. But I promise you -- you all are having the same problems we had with RSS. People wouldn't work together, Twitter blew right through that. #
If you want to get an idea why adoption is slow for Mastodon, take a typical task, responding to a post, and write down the actual steps you have to go through. It'll be a long list, and every one of those steps is a reason someone will give up and go back to Bluesky or Twitter. #
What are you actually accomplishing by using Bluesky?#
It's not decentralized. Bluesky could shut down any developer or all developers any time they want. #
It's not replaceable. Pretty sure it never will be. #
People get confused because they have an API. Twitter has had an API since inception. It broke when Musk took over, but it works again. Bluesky breaks developers too, and if they want to be part of the "open web" why didn't they just use the existing standards of the web. #
Bluesky at some point decided to clone Twitter, which is fine -- it's actually a better twitter than Twitter is. But once they did that, it becaume impossible for it to be federated, because Twitter has features that can't be federated, that depend on it being centralized. Again the realities of software kick in, you can't do what's impossible.#
You have to start thinking about who is behind these companies. #
Mastodon I believe is what it appears to be. I don't think you have to worry about anyone breaking developers there. #
But Bluesky appears to be a pretty normal tech startup, except we know much less about its backers than we usually do. #
They disclosed a $15 million investment two years ago. Have they raised more money? No idea. Do we know who their original backers are? We know who the founders of the Blockchain Capital fund are, but that's all that's publicly known, as far as I can tell. #
And the biggest flaw in your culture is that you don't listen.#
If you want to bootstrap something of significance, you should always be looking for clues of things that will work.#
Just coming out with something that's a labor of love basically what you have now does not help you find the magic spot where it grows virally on its own. #
I speak from decades of experience trying to do products that do what you say you want, sometimes with success. Sometimes with huge success. I know what it's like to find the sweet spot at the right time. #
But I say things you don't want to hear. Like this -- you have not found the answer from a product standpoint. #
When we look back at this I want to be sure people know I tried. #
And ultimately I think we will succeed and I think some of you folk could help. :-)#
Last update: Friday January 30, 2026; 11:02 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)