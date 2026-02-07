The reboot that news needs#

I would love to see a standard model for community news orgs, starting with the city of Washington DC, with some of the reporters who were recently laid off.#
But the community would be very much a part of this. No more news without community involvement. Let's make it community published. How does that sound? #
And bloggers would be part of the story flow, we're amateurs so we work for free, and we take an oath. We bring other expertise. We can tell you when the tech companies are lying, for example. Professionals can still do both-sides news. Bloggers will follow all the integrity requirements of journalists, but then so will the journalists (let's not pretend all journalists even try to play by the rules, btw). #
There will be no paywall, instead there's a toll system, like the EZ-Pass we have on roads in the US. How how we pay to ride the subway. We pay per article read. A user can buy a subscription, if they think it would be a better value than paying per article. No more paywalls that say "if you want to read this article you have to subscribe." That would be an essential part of the deal for readers. #
No ads. Let's get rid of them. They suck. Now there's incentive to put the punchline near the end. Tell the story and sign off.#
The readers can buy shares in the news org, with maybe very little hope of getting a return in dollars, rather in a more functional community.#
The veterans from the Washington Post could have the most exciting job in news in generations -- finally making the news work for the people they serve. And no more oligarchs pulling the strings. As readers we know you're often full of it because of who owns you. We're not that stupid. ;-)#
And I am sure the independent developers of the web would love to write editorial and publishing software for the new enterprise. We won't charge for it. And we won't lock you in and we will support standards everywhere so all software is replaceable. You can check my references on this, I think this ethos for technology is as central as the Hippocratic Oath in medicine. #
Last update: Saturday February 7, 2026; 10:13 PM EST.
