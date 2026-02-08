 
Sunday February 8, 2026; 4:08 PM EST
If I ran Firefox#
  • if i ran firefox, this is what i would say wrt AI in firefox in 2026.#
    • 1. ai is exciting!#
    • 2. it's also in its infancy.#
    • 3. we don't know yet how or if it connects to the web.#
    • 4. the web is 100% our #1 priority.#
    • 5. so we're going to wait.#
    • 6. for now firefox is a no-ai browser.#
    • 7. we won't include ai until we know why.#
    • 8. and then it will be opt-in. #
    • 9. and we will continue to make firefox the best web browser.#
  • sincerely, #
  • the developers of firefox#

