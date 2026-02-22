The web is where we belong#

When I designed podcasting, I could have invented a better way to record and play radio shows, but MP3 already existed, as did recording and playback hardware and software, so it was the no-brainer choice. No one ever asked why we are using MP3. #
TBL did it when he designed how text would work in the web. He used the same model as WP software on PCs and Macs. Before that, the word processors did it the same way they did it on typewriters. #
There are good reasons it works this way. I didn't fully understand that until I learned about evolution and why it can't go back and correct mistakes. You always have to build on what's already there. A lot of tech people butt up against that, esp if they work at big companies with tech-intimidated management. That bet is, in my experience, always a loser. #
Look at the first sentence of the first paragraph. #
"When I designed podcasting, I could have invented a better way to record and play radio shows." #
I chose not to invent, because invention isn't what the web is about. It's about reusing parts for new purposes. That's how you build anything. Imagine you wanted to build a skyscraper in Manhattan, but first you have to destroy the city. The thought is ridiculous. Yet people come along, all the time, proposing to do the same in networks. That's why the VCs said RSS is Dead. It was really their wish, not a fact. Even poor undefended RSS kicked their ass because many millions of people use it. Maybe billions? You have to build around reality, not your dream.#
There's so much work going on in RSS nowadays, every day something new. I think there will soon be a network that's like nothing you've ever used and open to repurposing, but better in some ways (texcasting will work in this space) and probably there will be things from Twitter that won't work here. Centralization does have advantages. But we can have a much wider variety of ways to communicate building only on the web. Just like there are trucks and cars and bikes, and EVs all riding on the same roads. We'll try out new ideas. And you won't need a huge team of developers or millions of dollars of investment to try a new idea. #
Most of you don't know what it's like to be there at the birth of a new medium. I want everyone to have that experience. And to have a place in developing it. The key is working together. The web forces that. People who make exclusive products should never claim to be of the web. #
