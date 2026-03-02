I'm tuned into the Fediforum#

They have a new format which includes "tables" for up to six different participants. #
It's a good idea, much like we did in the early days of the blog. #
So already I have some objections. We started "unconferences" at Bloggercon, and the format was about 180 degrees opposite the format they say is an unconference. In our version the topics are set before, but there are no speakers, just a discussion leader. I wrote it up on the Bloggercon website. I think it's far more interesting than the way they use the term.#
Also Open Social Web is a problem. The Web is open, so that's redundant. So I say Social Web. And I don't think Bluesky is part of the web. It's basically a Twitter clone with an API.#
