Hanging out with JY and Don Park#

I've worked with both these guys for a long time, and now we're in the same sphere again, and it's very useful to be able to tell them about what I'm doing. They understand. It's not over their heads. Refreshing. ;-)#
This is happening on Elon Musk's X, but that won't be forever. I want to move the conversation into a new piece of software I'm doing with Claude Code. Which is coming along nicely. #
Anyway I just posted this, and thought it should be here too.#
my philosophy is that i'll only use the absolutely necessary formats and protocols.#
i'll leave experiments with other stuff to other people.#
the purpose of my project is to show what can be done with just a few bits of tech. that the whole thing is really simple. #
RSS 2.0 with rssCloud, OPML, WebSockets, basic web UI stuff. That's about it. #
i want minimum complexity. a baseline for what can be done with very little.#
The web can do a lot more than people think without getting too complex. And because it's the web, you can connect anything to anything, you don't need to AT Protoize your code, or ActivityPublish it. Just plain old RSS 2.0 with rssCloud, thank you very much. #
"I envision a network of twitter-like systems built out of components of the web and nothing more. Every part replaceable."#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)