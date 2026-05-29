ChatGPT images, two years apart#

On May 29, 2024 I asked ChatGPT to: "draw a picture of a baseball game at Citifield in the style of an American master artist." And I asked the same question today, two years later. According to ChatGPT the image is patterned after the art of George Bellows.#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)