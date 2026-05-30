 
It's even worse than it appears..
Saturday May 30, 2026; 8:38 AM EDT
Review of standard.site#
  • I walked through standard.site with ChatGPT. You can do it too if you want to find out what it is. I was interested in knowing how it compares to RSS 2.0 and FeedLand. #
    • I want a quick overview of standard.site with a simple example.#
    • Seems like RSS mostly.#
    • We have a firehouse for feeds on the web emanating from FeedLand, based on rssCloud.#
    • We are the web’s social web.#
    • Why do the proponents of standard.site use AT Proto. What’s the advantage?#
  • Very often links from ChatGPT don't work, but I'm including the link here in case it does. You can have the conversation on your own. #
  • I asked ChatGPT to produce a summary of the results, and asked it not to tilt it in favor of the formats and protocols I've invested in. There is a place to comment after the spec. Interested in hearing from other developers. #
  • This gives me an idea for a tech publication. Write reviews in this format. Make sure you include the prompts so people can reproduce your results. Let readers fact-check. And let the proponents and competitors comment on the review. No one reviews tech products any more so this would not put anyone out of work.#

© copyright 1994-2026 Dave Winer.

Last update: Saturday May 30, 2026; 8:58 AM EDT.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)