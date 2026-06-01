Is Bluesky on the web? Yes, to an extent. I can post the url of an item I wrote on Bluesky, using an HTML link. That is how the web works. First you're on my blog, or reading it somewhere else where my blog is projected, via RSS. Then you click an anchor element, and you're instantly transported to Bluesky, to the specific place where my post is stored. In less than a second you're reading the thing I referenced. That's the web, right there. #
But it doesn't work the other way. They love it when you send people to their site, but not so much if you want to send them away. Sending people away is a sensitive concept to Bluesky's investors. Why would you do that? This is not a new point where the web and silos disagree. The web says "let them go" and the silos ask "do we look like idiots?" #
But they will support the web in both directions if they are forced to by competition or user expectations (pretty much the same thing). That's why podcasting remains unsiloized after over 20 years. If people expect choice, they won't use clients that don't make it easy to switch. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)