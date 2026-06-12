Using AI to sort out the noise#

I am using Claude Code to create a toolset that makes it easy to write internet scripts at the same high level as Frontier. #
I was looking for a little project it could do, and came up with this. #
I like Wikipedia, but I know it has trouble with transparency. In areas I know well I see one-sided articles that even include ads for products that totally don't belong there. Having an open system like that makes this kind of abuse impossible to manage, there's no one to do it. Esp in web standards, where people create fame for themselves basically by editing those pages, it can get really egregious. Here's a place where AI can help, it has an amazing ability to somehow sort out the truth amidst all the fighting. #
I put together an app with the help of Claude that takes the name of a place, person or thing, and publishes a page on a static site. Each article has a date in its path, so it represents what was known about the item at the time it appeared on my blog. #
It needs more development, like a template that says what it is, etc. #
For nerds, this is what the script looks like, it's written in a more debugged version of the scripting language built into Drummer. Claude is good at that kind of work! There's no limit on the amount of complexity it can manage, and there's a lot of that in designing and implementing languages. #
And here's an example of the type of page it generates. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)