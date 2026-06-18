World Wide Knicks by Sally Atkins#

My longtime friend Sally Atkins reponded to my question yesterday about how widely the love of the Knicks is being felt. #
You asked. From all I see out here in the Midwest and also from comments from friends in Europe, I can testify that yes absolutely the Knicks win is a total joy to behold far and wide. Not just for the artful wins, although that was great fun. The last second dunk in the second to last game was breathtaking. #
The larger gift is that New Yorkers have so vividly shown that right now and going forward we are capable of joy-and-unity vs hate-and-division. Love is way more fun than hate. Most people know that, you’ve shown it. Knicks fans, people of all ages and creeds , are a palpable reminder of the power of the people right on!#
Remember the 1967 Troggs hit Love is All Around? I feel it in my fingers, I feel it in my toes. #
PS: Did you see the news clip of the Knicks just after arriving back in NY, just off their plane they joined in a parade for Puerto Rico or maybe it was Pride Month. Hallelujah. (Dave: It was the Puerto Rican Day parade, two players went, Alvarado (who is Puerto Rican himself) and Jordan Clarkson who is from the Philippines, and is the super freak hippie on the team, though they're pretty much all hippies.)#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)