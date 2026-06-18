City Hally rally with the Knicks#

Glad they went through the whole team and gave them something honorable to take with them. #
My moment of clarity on what this meant came when Mitchell Robinson got his award as a champion. #
I also liked that the Mayor listed all the recent past Knicks players who could've been on this team but were traded to make it what it is. He named the right ones. #
The whole thing was inclusive, generous and working together. Cried all the way through it, nice release still don't have any idea which way is up. In my heart this was never supposed to happen but there it is.#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)