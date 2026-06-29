 
It's even worse than it appears..
Monday June 29, 2026; 12:00 PM EDT
Only steal from the best#
  • As a writer I've stolen lots of ideas. All writers do it. How do you think we get our ideas. #
  • Which is why it's so weird that they object to having their ideas stolen en masse. #
  • We go through this regularly, basically you make a living doing something, and you aren't paid enough. #
  • So every subject in every context arrives at the same place. Why aren't they paying me. I must be paid.#
  • It is a permanent obsession with writers.#
  • I try to be honest and admit that I steal from other writers, but I only steal from the best! :-)#

© copyright 1994-2026 Dave Winer.

Last update: Monday June 29, 2026; 12:09 PM EDT.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)