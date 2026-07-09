Can RSS be a social network? #

Back in 2022 I wrote a bit called textcasting. I felt it was so important it deserved its own domain. #
Textcasting summarized the wrong turn we took when Twitter took over discourse, basically stripping all the features the web needed to be a great writing environment. Textcasting said this is what we have to have to get back on track. #
Meanwhile all I wanted was a nice little social network to use with a few of my programming buddies. #
To bootstrap a simple distributed network based only on web standards, with every part replaceable. #
I thought you could do it with RSS 2.0, OPML, Markdown, SQL and Web Sockets.#
We can all have different spins on user experience, there should be lots of approaches, an infinite number of ways for people to connect, but we must all interop at a basic level, so users can use any software they want at either end to implement the network. #
We'd think of text the same way you think of MP3. It just should work everywhere. No one would ever say that MP3s could only be 300 seconds long. Or you can't play music, or have more than one person. Laughable, right? #
There's no mystery to this. The fact that our text can't go everywhere is because the big networks don't want to be compatible with each other. Bad for business. #
The right way, the way the web would do social networking: Every part is replaceable. Interop everywhere.#
There is no platform vendor. It's like the web because it is the web. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)