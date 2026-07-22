How the web got gunked#

I use twitter these days because it’s where the people are.#
The distributed ideas, masto, threads, blue-sky, did not gain critical mass as far as I can see. #
Threads and blue-sky are not distributed. distributable is not the same as being distributed. It’s like saying the 1962 Mets were able to win the world series. In some fashion perhaps in an alternate universe, in reality, not gonna happen.#
At some point we will give up on that approach and adopt the only model that could work, the web, because it forced us to work together, which goes far beyond open source in building the kind of freedom that open source advocates promise.#
We need to go back to the source of freedom we enjoyed in the approx 14 year period between the inception of the web and its exploitation, via Cory Doctorow’s doctrine, getting shit on and in. Don’t just blame the vendors, the people wanted the shit too, they wanted their billions, and the web turned from a freedom machine to a gunk works.#
Working together is the only way out of the shit we’re living in, in every aspect of life. Working together. Say it again and again until you do it. Underneath the mess, the beauty of the web is there still to build on, but only if we momentarily suspend our search for great wealth, and instead seek our humanity. Working together is the way.#
PS: Elon Musks twitter may suck to some but I praise him and it for giving us the space to rant, something the great masto, threads and blue-sky refuse to.#
Last update: Wednesday July 22, 2026; 4:24 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)