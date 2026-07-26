 
It's even worse than it appears..
Sunday July 26, 2026; 4:12 PM EDT
Confession: I still drive a Tesla. #
  • Wanted to switch but nothing I tried is as great a driving experience the Model Y is. Instead I've had a lot of fender benders and haven't gotten any of them fixed. #
    • Backed into a charging station.#
    • An act of terrorism (exaggerating) but I caused it, and paid for it, dented the well over right rear wheel.#
    • My right side mirror was pulled off its foundation hitting the side of the garage, used duck tape to keep it going. A new one costs $1000. I like the look. #
    • A deer ran in front of my car and took out the panel over the right front wheel. I was able to force the metal back in. A friend saw the car and said "hit a deer eh?" Yup.#
  • I don't know if it accomplishes anything but to me it feels like retribution of a sort. #

© copyright 1994-2026 Dave Winer.

Last update: Sunday July 26, 2026; 4:28 PM EDT.

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