Make America America Again#

The press is freaking out about Democratic Socialist candidates winning elections all over the country. #
They can relax, because the government of the United States thrives on different points of view, and thus -- compromise.#
The Democrats can have any combination of points of view, as long as they play by the rules of democracy. In fact it would be an even better demo if their points of view were more diverse. #
The coalition the press talks about are the people who vote for America. This is true -- if they vote for the Republicans this time around, they're voting for the party that is dismantling America. Spin it all you want, but we can see what's happening.#
And btw, the assumption that the voters are too dumb to figure this out -- I think that's incorrect. But as long as you talk to them as if they are that dumb, what choice do they have. Put out an idea of what America is and if it's right, and reaches both the heart and the mind they will get behind it. Everyone knows we're in a dangerous spot, with secret police roaming the cities, ready to crack down on dissent, but so far they haven't dared to go that far. People feel that. And that's what you must run on.#
The best ad I've ever seen on this theme was for the Bernie Sanders campaign for the 2016 nomination. I'm reduced to tears every time I watch that ad, and I wasn't a Sanders supporter in 2016. #
Last update: Thursday August 13, 2026; 11:41 AM EDT.
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