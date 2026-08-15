Thinking out loud on a Saturday morning#

Tech is very competitive, I learned, even when you give your work away, which I have been doing for a couple of decades. Maybe even especially when you give it away. #
I want to work with other people, and am always making invitations. When I see a product that fits in with what I'm doing my first impulse is how do we connect them? This is one of the basic great things about computers and our networks. But there must be interop between people before there can be interop between products.#
Connecting two pieces of tech is mostly mathematics, code writing, not very much in the way of manufacturing, whereas in the physical world two train lines can cross each other but can't connect because they have different rail spacing, or run on a different kind of fuel. In software if there's a huge difference like that you can make a software bridge, as they did with TCP/IP, and it costs a little time to convert each request twice for each transaction, but that cost is pretty close to zero. #
That's what I want, working together, but what I get instead is people want to be me. They want to take over the project I'm working on, which if they understood it from my point of view is always the most ridiculous choice possible because it is impossible. So many stories to go with this. One of the most puzzling was when one of my best friends signed up to do a development project with a developer who used to work for me. Long story, but when you come down to it, he wanted to be me, not work with me. #
But I didn't want to be Doug Engelbart or Ted Nelson though I learned from them. I certainly didn't want to be Bill Gates or Steve Jobs. I probably would have liked being Dennis Ritchie or Ken Thompson. I have ideas of things that should be done that for some reason no one else sees. I start working and sometimes they take off. Then everyone writes business plans and boom, they start up and shortly thereafter they fail. This happened with RSS. I was meeting with a lot of VCs, I wanted to start a company to build two-way RSS apps and content, as we had pioneered at UserLand. Seemed like a total no-brainer. I felt I had proven I had a clue. But they invested in hired programmers so the VCs could be the vision behind the products (I guess, I don't really know know why) instead of me. #
I had a colleague at Berkman tell me to get out of the way because he was going to take over RSS. To this day people don't get why competing with RSS was counter-productive, assuming your goal is interop. When another friend tried to take over OPML, as I was promoting it at the time on my blog and going on a roadshow to answer questions and raise interest, I was so sick of the whole thing, he wasn't the only one, btw, I just stopped promoting it and poof like magic their ventures disappeared. If they had offered friendship and interop, which they didn't, it could have worked. One of these guys even tricked Harvard into hosting an OPML conference. They assumed everyone who repped open tech was legit. #
The thing that really pissed me off is that while this was going on, people started writing about me, literally, grammatically, in the past tense. People whose accomplishments weren't that great imho. Look at sports and entertainment, how they celebrate those who made contributions to their arts, I wonder when tech will gain that level maturity. It's childish to not respect those whose work you build on. And btw, unlike sports players, while programmer's minds do eventually lose some brilliance for coding, because it relies so heavily on memory, I've experienced that myself -- our ability to create and set standards doesn't have an actual expiration date. If you want to keep creating at 40, 50, 60 even 70, you probably can.#
My life has been full of all kinds of wonderful coincidences, at the exact moment I need it along comes Claude Code, and all of a sudden I can do much bigger projects than I ever could when I was in my 20s and 30s. Which I think is good, not just for me but for the whole thing. Because there are processes and concepts that belong in the toolkit of every developer that were squashed by Apple in the 90s (I'm relearning this now as I'm working on getting Frontier running on Node.js) and now we have a chance to restore it to mostly running condition. Some features will be hard to make work, because of peculiarities in JavaScript. #
Maybe as one of my last creative acts, I will try to hook up with a university to build bridges between generations that aren't specific to any timeframe, to making handing off a lifetime of work viable, and maybe the AI tools can facilitate that. Just thinking out loud on a Saturday morning. #
BTW, I was talking about this with Doc Searls a couple of years ago and offered a name for the seminar series, The Exit Interview. This gave me a thought, when Berkman had their reunion a couple of summers ago, they did a long video interview with me to explain how we got all the stuff running there that we did. It was going back to Berkman, even though the building is gone (which I kind of like, that's how fast things change) that summed up what had gone wrong. We were off to a fantastic start with blogging, podcasting, politics and education -- we weren't just making software and creating standards, we were involving the creative people the new medium would enable. This is something you don't find often in the tech industry. Academic freedom can be a real thing.#
Last update: Saturday August 15, 2026; 1:32 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)