 
It's even worse than it appears..
Friday September 4, 2026; 11:32 AM EDT
Why Podcasting 2.0 will never work #
  • If you want others to follow you, you have to offer them your users. And a format alone has no users. #
  • And you have to trust your users to choose the best product, and you have to have a great product, that they appreciate, even though they have choice.#
  • Just coming out with something better in a format will get you zero uptake. Unless you have users they can switch to their product, they simply won’t hear you.#
  • That’s why Atom never replaced RSS, which already did everything people needed and was already supported by the NYT and the news industry. #
  • That’s why AT Proto will never overcome the huge lead Twitter already has.#
  • For more tips on what does and doesn't matter in open formats and protocols, check out my Rules for Standards-makers. #
  • PS: This started as an early morning rant on Twitter. #

© copyright 1994-2026 Dave Winer.

Last update: Friday September 4, 2026; 11:34 AM EDT.

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