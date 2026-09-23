 
It's even worse than it appears..
Wednesday September 23, 2026; 3:26 PM EDT
Librarians#
  • Unsung heroes of the web -- librarians.#
  • The early web was just this incredible new tool that no one knew yet how it would be used and what it would be used for.#
  • The first Yahoo was a card catalog.#
  • Netscape had a What's New page with links to interesting stuff. #
  • apple.com was a Unix box under a librarian's desk. They started adding stuff that was useful to users and developers. No business model, just the librarian approach to information. Circulate it.#
  • I think if a new web is to be born, it's because it's again a possibility with the advent of AI. #
  • Listen to librarians, they probably have some good ideas of where to start.#

© copyright 1994-2026 Dave Winer.

Last update: Wednesday September 23, 2026; 3:31 PM EDT.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)