 
It's even worse than it appears..
Thursday October 1, 2026; 4:23 PM EDT
Feed titles for readers#
  • When designing your RSS feeds, the top level title should be the title of the user's account. So if Bluesky had a feed for each user, the channel-level <title> element of the feed would be #
    • <title>Bluesky: Mark Cuban</title>#
  • Why? Well because readers need context. And it's easy.#
  • And feeds are showing up in places where there isn't much room for the titles, so you have to make your characters count. #
  • Bluesky shows the user's address, imho it should be the string the user chooses, usually simply their name.#
  • The arrow points to Mark Cuban's feed from Bluesky. #

© copyright 1994-2026 Dave Winer.

Last update: Thursday October 1, 2026; 6:59 PM EDT.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)