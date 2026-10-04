 
It's even worse than it appears..
Sunday October 4, 2026; 9:54 AM EDT
The climate will kill you#
  • Great scene from The West Wing.#
  • CJ and Josh, on the street outside the White House.#
  • The president was hiding serious disease, and it’s about to come out. Back in those days such a revelation meant the president has no chance of being re-elected. #
  • Anyway, the kid has an idea and starts explaining, and as he does CJ laughs. The kid asks what’s so funny. #
  • She tells him about a scene in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid starring Paul Newman as Butch and Robert Redford as the kid.#
  • They’re cornered, on a cliff, preparing to jump into a river far below. Redford says he can’t swim. Newman says it doesn’t matter, the fall is going to kill you.#
  • Okay so why mention this now?#
  • I hear there’s a monster heat wave in California. Over 90F every day for two weeks. That’s unusual for October IIRC.#
  • We’re all fretting about AI killing us.#
  • Imagine CJ laughing. Haha she says, so you’re worried about AI are ya? It’s the climate that’s going to kill you.#
  • Josh would correct her. “Us. It’s going to kill us.”#
  • CJ tells him to go away she needs to be an adult right now.#

© copyright 1994-2026 Dave Winer.

Last update: Sunday October 4, 2026; 12:08 PM EDT.

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