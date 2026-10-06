The web of Markdown#

How about a Markdown web browser. No CSS, no frameworks, just Markdown files. That would be how you would restart the web in 2026. When you've had enough of Google, let me know. I start posting my blog in that space, right away. #
Google will not be allowed into this web. Buh bye. #
We need our own EFF to keep the Old Arthritic Corporate Excuse-makers for the Tech Industry EFF from fucking it up, same with the W3C. There won't be a WordPress there to own 81% of the websites. Just Markdown please, we don't need Gutenberg. The cool thing about it is you could always fork off your own New Web of Whatever. You don't like Markdown, that's cool. Maybe the web of SVG or The Web of Hypercard cards. Just make sure you support inbound and outbound RSS. #
Last update: Tuesday October 6, 2026; 9:21 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)