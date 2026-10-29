Knicks settle down#

I was pretty sure the Knicks just needed to settle down, but the fans and the city and journalists and to some extent the team were still living mentally in June, in the aftermath of the greatest sports win in a long time. Then the team lost three, probably because they too were in the bubble of last year. This is the team that when asked how they felt about their chances in the playoffs when they were sweeping a team like the Sixers or Cavs, they would say -- the score in the next game is 0-0. If you believe it was your shit that made you win, try again. It's why rich people lead such miserable lives. They think they won the game, heh but no one wins the game, you may just get a reprieve to play again in the next season, as the Knicks are doing now too.#
Last night's game was a perfect demo of why we love this version of the team so much. When someone isn't making their shots, they sub a bench player who adds the spark they needed, and everyone plays with gusto. There's always a new man up on this team or so it seems.#
It was good that everyone got the doom and gloom out of their systems, don't mistake this season as a repeat of last season. You're not entitled to anything and bet against it being quite different. Everyone is a year older. Mitchell Robinson is gone. But last night we were reminded of the overall character of the team which seems now to be constant. Every freaking bench player is a phenomenon. How did they get such a bench? Great business people who understand the sport, and coaching that knows how to manage a talented team to go all the way, and players that are close to each other, and feel the team. #
I said this durning the doom and gloom, I could cruise for another 50 years on the high from last season. But I am ready for more love from this team and from the city that loves the Knicks even when they suck (please remember that) and we should feel no less proud when they don't.#
Last update: Thursday October 29, 2026; 10:47 AM EDT.
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