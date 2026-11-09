Dems: the campaign never ends#

Urgent note to Dems. Keep your campaign websites going. #
This is the mistake Dems always make. When you have news to get out, the MSM will mangle or ignore it. Go direct to your supporters, not just the people who voted for you, the people you represent. Let us help support the work you're doing. #
Speeches on the floor of Congress hold very little interest. #
Send some of the new stars of the party out in the flyover territory (where they come from!) to keep everyone in the loop. Look at all the power that was locked up in places like the North and South Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Kansas, Michigan, Iowa. Arizona, Mississippi and Alaska. (Who did I miss?) #
Remember this dear member of Congress, you were elected to represent us, not to make deals with anyone else. We are the power. Y'all always forget that once the election has happened, but that's just the beginning. You may be very surprised if you have a 365-day-a-year connection to the people. #
The news industry is pretty freaking useless, and we know it. The landslide wasn't manufactured on Maddow or Meet the Press. Don't look to podcasters. The people of the United States are driving now. #
Also even though he doesn't have a job, bring Pete Butttigieg in to the campaign. #
And to the news networks, host some of your shows from studios in the new states, or move your hosts around from Atlanta to Dallas and Des Moines and Detroit, Phoenix and Charlotte. I think you'll be surprised at the difference it makes in the perspective of your super boring talking heads who always say the same bullshit, and the pride of the people who live in those states. Remember they feel no one pays attention to them -- and that includes journalism, not just politicians. #
The current Dem leaders can't do this -- too much change for them, to little time. Start with people who have been freshly educated in what the electorate is capable of. You're at best the coaches, not of the reps, but the people. Sometimes people are too old for the job, and that's true in this case. Someone, an elder like Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren should be out looking for the next leaders. Whoever they are, they must be young and eloquent and able to talk back to bullshit, not try to skate around it.#
PS: I'd love to see Jasmine Crockett sitting behind Trump at the next State of the Union. A sharp woman judging a smelly old man is really appealing. Focus group that, against Jeffries in the same seat. #
PPS: The new leadership has to be photogenic, intelligent, doesn't yield to bullshit, doesn't try to skate around it either. When they go on SNL they have to kill it. #
Last update: Monday November 9, 2026; 11:42 AM EST.
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