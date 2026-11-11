Listen to Bernie#

Whoever leads the Democratic majority in the Senate must have the support of Bernie Sanders. #
At the beginning of Sanders' running for president, I didn't like him. I thought HRC was a much better choice. #
Maybe the electorate wasn't ready for him. I sure wasn't. But now, last week's election was his validation.#
This is our second chance to get past the toxic combination of the Repub leadership and the Dem leadership. If we're going to have a war it has to come from our strength. Ideally there will be no war because the American people, believe it or not, are willing to give Bernie a chance now. #
We all voted for that. Schumer thinks we voted for him. #
Two old Jewish men, one who defined our future and one who history has passed by, who doesn't know it yet. #
Last update: Wednesday November 11, 2026; 9:07 AM EST.
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