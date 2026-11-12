What to do with billions of dollars?#

The founders of tech companies, no matter how rich they get, are still human with human limits, issues and fantasies. Which is great until they get it into their heads that they are our bosses and get to run our lives instead of focusing on their own.#
I was in Silicon Valley for 31 freaking years. And saw it go round and round, and no one ever answered the question -- what the fuck am I supposed to do with all this money? #
The better path, imho, which I chose, is to accept your good fortune, but never assume it's because you are a better human than the rest of humanity. There is no such thing.#
Last update: Thursday November 12, 2026; 11:12 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)