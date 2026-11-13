Testing BonBon feature#

We're trying to get things nice and clean so we can rep the features of the product, but I have to say I am quite confused myself. It's okay, I like the feeling. #
I know this is a productive direction and that the 35 year old web is waiting to be unlocked from the horrors Netscape, Microsoft and Google inflicted on it. #
It's getting so safe, but then remember life itself isn't safe. Falling in love is definitely not safe but how could you deny it when it comes. Think of BonBon as being like that, like love. And basically trust that text with simple features, is safe enough to use with confidence. #
The test -- do inline images render properly in BonBon. #
Happy people enjoying a perfect ski holiday in the Rockies. #
Last update: Friday November 13, 2026; 1:29 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)