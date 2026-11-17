This was a reply to a friend's post on Twitter about how decisions are made in open source communities. #
I guess it depends what the goals of the project are. #
If you don't have a clear statement of the goals, then you have no means to decide on any specific feature.#
I welcome community input on goals, and bug reports and feature requests. #
But... the decision belongs to the product showrunner. Try to imagine a great TV series like The Wire or Succession without a showrunner, but rather it was a vote of who showed up one day. It wouldn't fit together with itself as it zigged all across the map.#
It's kind of like the US government, never has a working longterm strategy, and is constantly undoing itself.#
In the RSS world, as the community leader, I would have listened closely to developers who had skin in the game, a product, either a CMS or feed reader that had a lot of users or who had taken risks in the past that turned into key features for the community. And I would listen for ideas that came from people with no power, because I have missed ideas that came to me that way, the famous near-miss was Adam Curry's "last mile" idea which turned into podcasting. You have to allow an open door for people who see something the rest of us don't.#
And every product, open source or not, must be open to competition. So if you don't like what they do, and they won't fix it, then go out and make some news sister or brother. That's how we grow!#
But remember to leave the door open for those who follow. Not locked-in, locked-open. :-)#
Last update: Tuesday November 17, 2026; 11:28 PM EST.
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