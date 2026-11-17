AI has enabled hackers to find security holes in widely deployed software much faster, and it is able to find security holes that humans can’t. So there’s been an until now behind the scenes race by the good guys trying find and fix holes be for the bad guys find and exploit them.#
At least some of the recent outages were caused by software that was trying to close security holes that were discovered by AI and the actual code that was doing the updating was AI. Probably the first time it’s ever been called on to do this so it probably didn’t understand all the limits of the networks it was working with. But when you’re dealing with a security issue, there really isn’t a lot of time to consider all the options and sometimes you have to take risks. The system going down isn’t the worst thing that can happen in that context.#
The danger is real and our economy, if our computer networks were to fail, would collapse in an instant.#
I don’t want to be alarmist, but this is a time to be alarmed because even if we had the best people in the top positions in the government, we would still be in danger.#
Last update: Tuesday November 17, 2026; 11:28 PM EST.
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