You should see an icon in the browser chrome pointing to Home. Click it to see the home page of dave.writersweb.org. It explains a bit of what's going on, and links to various pages including the Markdown version of Scripting News. That was the first of our test sites, where we figured out how the front matter would make Markdown work with blogging, not just a page of blogging, but a whole site of blog matter. writersweb.org is where Scripting News will be hosted in the BonBonSphere (for lack of a better term) as well as other stuff I write. There will be other similar sites on that domain. #
Probably the most important step, create your own Hello World page on GitHub and view it in BonBon. Once you see your own Hello World page in BonBon, you'll get the full gestalt of how this works. Short version -- exactly like posting a Hello World page to the historic web, only instead of HTML, it's Markdown. If you're proud of it send me a link. I want to see what people do with it at first. #
The Bookmarks work, we added some items to the menu to get started, but it's yours to edit and use however you see fit. You can also add bookmarks to the browser chrome. #
Here's the URL of this post in Markdown. Paste it into the address bar of BB to see how it looks on the other side. #
If you have questions or comments, the Issues section of the BonBon repo is there for you. Claude can read those notes too. If there are bugs please include info for Claude and I to reproduce the problem. What you did, what you expected to happen, what actually happened. #
Last update: Wednesday November 18, 2026; 10:56 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)