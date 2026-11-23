We definitely do allow the client to control the appearance of writing. That's a very basic principle. I've written about it a lot and it's in the product. We didn't eliminate CSS or JavaScript, we just gave that power to the reader, not the writer. #
Why base it on Markdown? Because it's the obvious choice. If there weren't such a universal trust in Markdown, BonBon wouldn't be possible. It's playing the same role as MP3 did in establishing podcasting. And the different dialects aren't a problem, there is a core set of features they agree on. We'll get by. #
Jimmv: "But on my phone, clicking the link just gives me a Markdown doc, unrendered. What am I missing?" Grab the URL of the markdown file, go to demo.bonbonweb.org, and paste the url into the text box at the top. You will see a rendered version. It does the same thing as the standalone BonBon app. We realized that to get started, almost no one would have the browser, so we created the demo site that runs inside an HTML-based browser. #
"Oh, nice! I've been saying for a while that browsers should have native support for rendering markdown docs, it's nice to see somebody else saying it too!" And we hope the HTML browsers adopt this. As well as Twitter, Facebook, Mastodon, Bluesky, Threads etc. We need to get out of the age of character limits, no titles possible, no editing -- etc etc. This is how writing on the web got destroyed. It was confined to silos that didn't peer with other systems. They wouldn't listen to our ideas so we made the software for them to compete with. ;-)#
Last update: Monday November 23, 2026; 8:27 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)