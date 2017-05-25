It's even worse than it appears.
May 25, 2017
“You have to understand that I like Ted Cruz probably more than my colleagues like Ted Cruz,” Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) told USA Today this week. “And I hate Ted Cruz.” #
I am now going to add an emoji short code: 🎈#
I visited in Seattle this weekend with Paul Andrews, the now-retired tech reporter for the Seattle Times. In the 90s, we talked a lot about Microsoft's efforts to eat the web, which were prodigious, futile and more than a little evil. Paul is what I think of as a no-bullshit reporter. He asks the question that's obvious that most reporters either don't think of or don't have the guts to ask. Really aren't many of them. I want Paul to get back in the saddle, with a blog. I was very clear and open with that wish as people who know me surely must understand by now. ;-)#
To me, Twitter and JavaScript are merging. I may be the only one who feels that way. #
I'm caught up on Handmaid's Tale. What a story, so well done. Can't wait for next episode. And the fear that this is who we are, so real.#
Note to friend who is a JavaScript expert: "Still doing lots of new JavaScript stuff. Slowly but surely seeping into my DNA."#
  • @Twittergram: And that was it. The Twitter API that I'm using only returns replies from people other than myself. Must. Remember. Next. Time.#
  • @Twittergram: Another reply test. This time from a different account. Maybe that's a variable??#

