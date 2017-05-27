It's even worse than it appears.
Attributed to Albert Einstein: "Everything should be made as simple as possible, but not simpler."#
If you create a new format intended to improve on an existing format, and you include an element that does exactly what the element in the earlier format does, should you give it the same name? Unequivocally, without a doubt, yes. Why? Because the idea is to reduce complexity in the world, and having two names for the same thing increases complexity, unnecessarily.#
The Quran and Bible have many of the same
characters and stories. I always thought techies could learn from this.#
I saw a comment in a thread on Twitter comparing RSS to Markdown. Very different things. RSS is plumbing. No one types RSS in by hand.#
Intelligent informed people who ignore germane facts when stating an opinion, facts they are certainly aware of, are deplorable. (This note relates to politics not tech.)#