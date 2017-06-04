There's this moment when you're on a jury when you realize you're in a courtroom, your mind is focused on the trial, on the testimony, the judge, the lawyers, the accused, when you realize there's no jury, wait no, that's not right, hold on, holy shit, I'm the jury. #
DJ Trump hasn't had that moment yet as POTUS. He still thinks he's an outside bombthrower who's actually just a spitballer. Taking cheap shots at people in power who have to calm down the populace and make the tough decisions. At some point it will dawn on him that this is his job too. And he might just fall apart at that moment. #