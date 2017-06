My project for the day is to get River5 to support RSS-in-JSON feeds. I want to support JSON Feed format as well, but RIJ is a straight line. I basically already have support for it in River5, because the structure is just RSS. (And of course since it's a Node app, it's all converted to a JS object before processing, which is basically JSON.) I've LOL'd about 15 times while getting this together. It's like factoring in mathematics. Lots of "it just works" moments.