It was reported by a few people. Ted Howard filed an issue. (Thanks!)#
Here's the deal. Old School has a websocket connection with the content server. When I update the blog outline, it sends a message to Old School saying I updated and also includes the JSON text of the outline. It's big. And it contains HTML. It's not the kind of thing you want embedded in a web page. #
When the message comes in, the text is attached temporarily to the object that represents the blog in Old School, until it's processed by the handler that then proceeds to do nothing with it (the feature is turned off, I don't want updates determined by text changes). It then deletes the text that was attached to the blog object.#
At the same time, a message must have come in from me, saying "Build the blog now" -- and once in a while, very rarely, when it does this the text is attached, and it gets added to the jstruct that's included in the rendered page. Why? Well it could come in handy some day. As with the other feature it isn't hooked up to anything at this time.#
All I had to do was to delete it, if it's present, in the copy I was making to include in the web page, and we should never see that bit of nastyness again.#
Thanks everyone who reported the problem. And sorry for the ugly bits. As they say..#
On Twitter last night I asked: "What movie would you/have you watched 20 or more times?" Lots of interesting responses including: #
The Transporter, The Princess Bride (multiple), The Three Musketeers, Office Space, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Groundhog Day (haha), Shawshank Redemption (multiple), The Big Short, Scot Pilgrim vs The World, Finding Nemo, #
Casablanca (multiple), Forbidden Planet, White Heat, Robin Hood (Errol Flynn), Godfather I and II (multiple), Miracle, Aliens, Army of Darkness, The Party, Inception, The Matrix, The Third Man, Fisher King, Terminator 2, Die Hard, Sixteen Candles, #
Days of Heaven, Malick, Sneakers, Tootsie, Pink Floyd The Wall, True Romance, Blade Runner, Glengarry Glenn Ross, Peter Pan, Oceans 11, Biker Boyz, Back to the Future, Repo Man, Lord of the Rings, Happy Gilmore, Lucy, Caddyshack, Rashomon, #
Bull Durham, Road House, Fried Green Tomatoes, Dr Strangelove, Apolcalypse Now, The Outlaw Josie Wales, Goodfellas, Jaws,#
My own choice: The Departed. If I start with the first scene with Jack Nicholson walking into the grocery with Gimme Shelter playing behind him, it's a foregone conclusion I'm going all the way. It's happened quite a few times. I think The Departed is the perfect movie. It might not be the best ever, Casablanca and The Godfather might be better, but I can't take my eyes off The Departed. It holds my attention like no other movie. #