Good morning Internet guzzlers! 🍺#
Dan Shafer died
. I knew Dan from the Mac developer community in the 80s, hired him
to write the first docs for Frontier
. Bon voyage mi amigo! 💥#
Money was a big issue yesterday in the nascent tech blogosphere. First, you do this because you love it, not because it pays well. (It doesn't pay at all.) Now I'd like to take you back to a discsussion that was had many years ago that resulted in this conclusion. You don't make money from this work, but it leads to opportunities where you can make money. Ideas and information make their way to you and if you are so-inclined you can make money by investing in those ideas. No sure things, but some bloggers have made billions, and others have made millions. And others have made a decent living. Not from
their blog but because
they blog. #
In 2015 I wrote
that Dropbox could be the king of the one-page app. Because storage is the thing the web doesn't, on its own, do, and storage is the thing Dropbox does best. And they have an API, and they understood the connection to one-page-apps earlier than anyone. But it didn't happen. I've emailed with people at Dropbox from time to time and the best explanation I can come up with is that they are focused in different areas. It seems to me, from my outside perch, that they are trying to become a competitor to Google's
and Microsoft's
Office products. I was hoping they'd become a platform, focusing on distribution and investment in startups.#