pngWriter has been ready to go for about six months. I wanted to do some other projects first, and think about what I wanted to do it. I see more people with graphic tweets, but mostly from professional publications. pngWriter is for normal people (and people who work in professional news orgs). #
It does not work in Safari. Be sure to read the docs for other caveats. #
Here's an example of the kind of post you can do with pngWriter. #
So here goes. I took off the whitelist. It's now open. I'm not promoting it beyond Scripting News readers for now. Don't abuse the product, it's here to help make Twitter more usable. If it isn't being used responsibly, I'll take it back. 🎈#
On Facebook, Scott Knaster says he's amazed that people still use the term radio button for mutually exclusive buttons. He asks "How many people programming these have any idea what that means?" (Sorry I don't link to Facebook posts.)#
Does it really matter if people know the derivation? Think of all the non-English speakers who learn the names for concepts that came from English-speaking countries. The words are just words, they have no meaning beyond their functionality. #
Further, when something has a name that everyone knows why not keep using it? Why are the foot controls in cars the same today as they were when I learned to drive in the seventies? Look at all the change that's happened in cars since then. #
Why do many of the streets in Manhattan have the same names they had in colonial times? There's no wall on Wall St. Broadway is an anglicized version of a Dutch name believe it or not, not descriptive. #
When you have a spirit of continuity you can make design decisions you intend to have last for generation after generation.#
So much change in tech is just coming up with new names for well-understood concepts. I have friends I use to help translate. It's a job security thing. Full employment for programmers. But on the whole it's not a good idea. Keeps us from building.#