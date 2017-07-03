BTW, the fact that the president only promotes acts of violence by Muslims against whites tells you that the goal isn't to protect, it's to raise fear among Christian whites of people who are "different."#
I totally agree that the press has gotten into a bad place re Trump's tweets. I don't think the video of Trump body slamming CNN is inciteful of anything. It's the equivalent of a cartoon on the editorial page of a news site. I don't see what the big deal is. It would be totally different if he was aiming it at a specific person. On a scale of 1 to 10 of offensiveness I'd rate it a 1.5. Kathy Griffin's bloody severed Trump head would be an 8 or 9, because that's a person's head, not a symbol of a corporation. #
It's not your job to react to every Trump tweet. These are hardly news anymore. There was a time when just by continuing to tweet he was escalating the offensiveness. Now he has to ramp up the actual content of the tweets to continue to get a rise. #
If the press were more of the Internet, if there were some experienced bloggers they listened to, they could know that trolls you feed are much more powerful than trolls you ignore. He's not tweeting to get a rise out of his base, he's doing it to get you to react. And it still works. #
When we were kids there were always other kids who would do stuff to provoke. What did the adults say to do? Ignore them and they'll stop. Trump may not stop right away, but we all know that he's doing it to cover up some pretty insidious shit like his kleptocracy, the fact that he's owned by Russia (obviously he was in the money laundering business for Putin before he ran for president) and voter suppression, designed to keep Democrats permanently out of office in all branches of government, and the Republican plan to cash in our health insurance and turn it into a windfall for the already-super-rich.#
You all are acting like his bitches (to borrow another concept from popular culture). Hey maybe you all are on the Russian payroll too. We need to have real journalism, no dispute there, but you're achieving his prophecy, becoming the fraud he says you are. Reacting to Trump tweets is easy. But it's also wrong, tiresome, irrelevant, and bad journalism. Stop doing it. #
Look at how expressive she is. Watching her talk is like watching a great musician practice. Her face is her instrument. #
I've been watching Game of Thrones on HBO on and off over the weekend, they're running a bingeathon. I've been watching for the way the actors use their faces. I don't know why I never tuned into this before. #