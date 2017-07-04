It's even worse than it appears.
I like what Mike wrote. I'd add in 2017 it pisses me off that people will only accept the media that big companies give them, thus giving up all their power for a Like or an amen. Being lazy is what gets us in so much trouble. Here we are in nirvana of media creation. Anyone can create any media they want. Running servers is cheap and relatively easy, at least compared to how it used to be. I have to believe this bubble can't last much longer, because so much more is possible. But so few people have the energy or courage to try out a new idea, even if it might fail. #
Trump is a NBB
. Seriously. He's got the knack. But where is the balancing act. Someone who tells it like it is, but uses agreed-upon facts as opposed to making shit up. I had the thought
yesterday that Maxine Waters, if she had Twitter-fingers, could do the job. Here's what she said
when asked if she'd go easy on Ben Carson (presumably because he's a black man): "I'm going to tear his ass apart." I like that. I think a lot of people would find that refreshing. (And no, she's not threatening violence. It's an idiomatic
expression.)#
David Brooks asks
why working class conservatives seem to vote against their economic interests. Where does Trump's 40 percent approval rating come from? He has a theory that they're expressing the self-reliance ethic of the wild frontier. That's some happy horseshit. I have a different theory. They approve of what Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity tell them is happening. In other words they don't know they support someone who is against their economic interests. #