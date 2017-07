Trump is a NBB . Seriously. He's got the knack. But where is the balancing act. Someone who tells it like it is, but uses agreed-upon facts as opposed to making shit up. I had the thought yesterday that Maxine Waters, if she had Twitter-fingers, could do the job. Here's what she said when asked if she'd go easy on Ben Carson (presumably because he's a black man): "I'm going to tear his ass apart." I like that. I think a lot of people would find that refreshing. (And no, she's not threatening violence. It's an idiomatic expression.)