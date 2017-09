If you were using Dropbox's public folder feature , it stopped working earlier today, about five hours ago. The change was announced long in advance, but today was the day it actually stopped working. I was using the public folder of my Dropbox in a few of my apps. It was a great feature, a kind of interprocess communication for Everyman. I wish they had gone the other way and enhanced it, but I understand that it wasn't in their longterm direction. However it is important inlongterm direction. I'm working on a desktop product called Public Folder that does more or less what it used to do. I plan to share the product.