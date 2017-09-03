It's even worse than it appears.
Steely Dan
was a favorite of mine in a wonderful and uplifting period of my life, when I was a grad student in Madison in the mid-late 70s. I was finally an adult, in love, lots of friends and accomplishments everywhere. Firing on all cylinders. One of the most prime periods of my life. I guess I'm going to listen to a lot of Steely Dan in the next few weeks. Kind of the way we listened to a lot of Prince last year. Donald Fagen wrote
about his friendship with Walter Becker
. We all were friends with him through their creativity. #
Demo app
for streamed uploads to S3 in Node/JavaScript.#
Not focusing on Trump so much these days. I think he's a known entity. More of a void than an presence. For now, we're careening on the brink of nuclear, economic and environmental disaster. I'll let you know if that changes. #
If you want an America that works for Americans, here's your chance. Trump is cutting the money to let people know when the ObamaCare registration period begins (Nov 1) and ends (Dec 15). All we have to do is fill in for the missing ads. Get creative. Here's
the basic info. Pass it on. #