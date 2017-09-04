It's even worse than it appears.
I stumbled across this gorgeous picture
I took 14 years ago at the beach
in Florida. That's one of the reasons I have a blog. So I can leave a memory of this on the web. #
Politico
: "The U.S. needs hundreds of millions of dollars to protect future elections from hackers — but neither the states nor Congress is rushing to fill the gap." Our president wants to build a physical wall though. #
I really went to town on the s3BigUpload demo app
. Not sure why. Hope someone finds it useful. Post an issue
if you have feedback. #
I worry what will happen when and if NPM or GitHub add business models to the services they provide. I pay GitHub a monthly fee, to help be somewhat sure my repos
are not filled with ads or made to comply with some rule I don't support. It's so funny to see the press just begin to tune into the power tech companies have to interfere with our creative work. I've been ringing this bell for a very long time. #
If you want an idea of what can go wrong, read this Ars Technica piece
on the downfall of SourceForge, which was GitHub's predecessor. #
- Here's something I learned the other day. I have this awful pain in both my feet in the heel that happens whenever I walk. That's right when I walk. I thought oh shit this is going to mean surgery for sure. I looked it up on the net. Turns out lots of people get this.#
- They recommend special shoes or orthotics, which means a trip to a bunch of special doctors which is something I totally hate, because they all get their money, and that means tests and all kinds of shit that you know is going to come out false (I've had trouble with one of my eyes).#
- Anyway, I thought it might have something to do with the way I sat, so I tried to adjust the chair I sit in when I work, and realized as I bent down that I was getting this nice good feeling from the part of my heels that hurt. And the rest of the day, no pain! Turns out I needed to stretch the muscles.#