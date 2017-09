💥

What we used to call tweetstorms they now call threads, and they're huge . And imho ridiculous. Twitter will embed a 20-minute video but not a two-paragraph manifesto. That said, if you have to post a Twitter thread, there is no better way to do it than Electric Pork , a Mac app that chops a blog-post-length tweet into a beautiful thread. Yes, I wrote it. That's how you know it's goood.