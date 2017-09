💸

BTW, Instant Dave is two-way. If you log in, you can post messages to the flow. At this time only I will see your message. Everyone sees my replies. I know it's awkward. But we're just getting started. As I've said before I'd love to see other sites take a similar approach: Instant Axios, or Instant Daring Fireball, as examples. Some blogs and news sites form communities. We all have multiple flows now. This project's goal is to learn about joining the flows and having a platform for communities to grow, outside the silos. So we are not limited by their vision of who we are.