Really good piece on Gizmodo about why RSS is the best way to get news. Basically you see what the news orgs publish, not what's popular or what Facebook wants you to see (for whatever reason). Gizmodo lists popular RSS readers. Let me put in a plug for my own Electric River , which brings the power of River5 (a server app) to the desktop. You get even more control when you run the aggregator.

Interesting piece this morning by Jonathan Chait at NY Mag about why there might be a Dream Act that becomes law now, even though they've been trying in Congress for 16 years. One item he didn't mention -- as Nixon was able to open American relations with China because he was such an outspoken anti-communist , Trump might be able to get Congress to do this because of his rep as anti-immigrant. The reasoning goes "If it's ok with Trump it must be ok."