The securitybreach at Equifax is much more than a security breach. You could say it's 1/2 of a meltdown of the economic system in the US. #
I haven't heard anyone say exactly what information has escaped, let's assume it's the worst, it's all the info needed to identify a person. Maybe their credit history, although with this information you could access anyone's history. So why would you bother locking your account so lenders know not to give you any loans? Is anyone going to trust that info in the future? I can't see why they would. #
I haven't seen anyone suggest you change your password this time. It's usually pointless advice, but this time it would be especially idiotic. You can't change your birthdate, social security number or mother's maiden name. #
I say this is only 1/2 because the other half would be a meltdown of the money system. Suppose you went to the ATM to get some cash and found you didn't have an account. Or your brokerage account was cleaned out. Or you learn that your mortgage payments have been going to Russia and you no longer have a place to live. #
When that happens, and I can't imagine it won't, it will be a civilization-level meltdown. If you think the US govt is doing anything to prevent it, well I'm not very confident about that. #
Happy to report that more people are tuning in to Instant Dave. Now we can start learning and developing. It will be an interactive experience. I want to create a new kind of environment, to stimulate thinking and to get ideas for new features, shaping what I hope will become a new medium.#
Naturally people ask how can they get their own? And that's something I don't know how to answer, at least not yet. But the name suggests that in addition to Instant Dave there will be other Instants. #
I'd say the first step is to blog, and then start a linkblog (like this) and use a photo service like Flickr that has RSS support. The idea is to aggregate them all into one easy to follow stream. #
What software to use? For blogging, obviously there are lots of choices and they all support RSS which of course is the basic technology behind the Instant movement. Your podcasts will have an RSS feed (or else they are not podcasts and shouldn't be calling themselves that). For linkblogging I recommend my own Radio3. And to aggregate them all into one stream, try River5 or Electric River. #
And of course use Instant Dave. If you're going to be an actor you want to soak up as much other people's acting as possible, so you can steal ideas from them. Blogging is no different. 💥#