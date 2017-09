This is a good time to comment on user-experience issues with the Scripting News website, because I'm actively working on little cleanups and additions. One question came up, could we have a link from every archive page back to the home page? It turns out there is a link, it's at the top of the page. If you click on the name SCRIPTING NEWS it will take you to the home page. Here's a screen shot . Some things are so "in your face" you can't see them. Happens to me all the time.